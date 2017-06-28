Eden Prairie’s Key Surgical Inc. merges with German rival

The products manufactured by Key Surgical, Inc., focus on surgical instrument care, cleaning and protection, like these polypropylene brushes. (Submitted photo)

Key Surgical, Inc., an Eden Prairie-based manufacturer of supplies for surgical instrument sterilization and care, announced June 7 that it would merge with Interlock Medizintechnik GmbH, a similar German company.

“We are tremendously excited about the combination of our companies and the benefits it will bring to our customers,” said Scot Milchman, chief executive officer of Key Surgical in a press release. “Key Surgical and Interlock are highly regarded in the U.S. and Europe for our expertise, broad product offering and exceptional customer service.

“Together, we will offer hospitals and surgical centers a comprehensive portfolio of products and supplies that support the industry’s highest quality standards for patient care and safety in the surgical setting,” added Milchman.

The combined company will be based in Eden Prairie, where Key Surgical has operated since 1988. According to Alana Suomela, marketing and communications manager at Key Surgical, the merger will enable the company to broaden its product portfolio and increase efficiency.

“The recent merger will help us to improve the breadth our product portfolio and, in an efficient and relevant way, allow us to better serve the needs of Minnesota hospitals, surgical centers and more,” said Suomela.

She explained that nearly all of the products that Key Surgical manufactures focus in some way on reducing risk to patients, and that the merger will allow for even more risks to be better mitigated in the operating room.

“Patient safety is a very front-of-mind in the industry of health care,” said Suomela.

She noted that proper instrument sterilization, handling and protection all help to prevent surgical site infections, which helps make sure patients aren’t readmitted to the hospital with surgery-related infections. The merger, said Suomela, will help expand the protections that Key Surgical can offer.

“Our focus has been on surgical instrument care, cleaning, and protection products,” said Suomela. “However, we are excited to expand our variety of products, such as product and tray identification. Communication about instrumentation is vital between the departments of sterile processing and the OR (operating room); if something requires repair, it needs to be identified and communicated correctly. Accountability is key.”

Key Surgical currently supplies 5,000 customers in 30 countries, and once combined, the companies will offer a broad range of products and supplies to nearly 10,000 hospitals and surgical centers around the world.

The merger is being facilitated, and the combined company invested in, by Water Street Healthcare Partners, and the financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

For more information on Key Surgical, visit keysurgical.com.