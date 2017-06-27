Richfield Police reports, June 14-20

For June 14-20, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

June 14 – Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI at East 66th Street and Portland Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

A pair of $1,000 tennis shoes was stolen in a burglary on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue reported around 5 p.m.

A male physically assaulted an unrelated juvenile, police learned when responding to a report of domestic assault around 7:15 p.m.

June 15 – A female broke a window to a home on the 1100 block of 1100 West 66th Street, police learned when responding to a report of a suspicious person around 2:45 a.m.

Multiple pieces of lawn equipment were stolen from a garage on the 1700 block of West 76th Street, it was reported around 8:15 a.m.

A loss of $450 was sustained in a theft reported on the 7500 block of Dupont Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

An unknown male entered a building on the 400 block of West 67th Street and stole a bike, it was reported around 1 p.m.

A $30 package left on a doorstep on the 7200 block of 14th Avenue was reported stolen around 3:45 p.m.

June 16 – A $15,000 vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Vincent Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

An auto theft was reported on the 6400 block of Thomas Avenue around 9 a.m.

A vehicle containing $1,000 worth of tools, a rifle and a handgun was stolen from the 2900 block of Washburn Circle, it was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were tampered with inside a garage on the 6400 block of Thomas Avenue, it was reported around 4:15 p.m.

A party with warrants for her arrest was located at Famous Footwear around 8:45 p.m. The suspect provided a false name and attempted to flee before being detained.

Police arrested a man for narcotics after responding to a request for a welfare check on the 6800 block of Washburn Avenue around 10 p.m.

June 17 – A vehicle window was found damaged on the 7100 block of 15th Avenue, it was reported around 9:15 a.m.

After locating four suspicious parties in the parking lot of Four Points by Sheraton around 11:45 a.m., police arrested a female for outstanding warrants and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Someone stole a wallet from a car on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue and used a credit card to make online purchases, it was reported around noon.

Two juveniles were throwing rocks at a vehicle on the 7300 block of Portland Avenue, it was reported around 2:15 p.m.

Police responded to a report of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7500 block of 13th Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

June 18 – Police arrested a female for obstruction after responding to the 800 block of West 66th Street around 1:30 a.m. on a request for a welfare check.

Police located a stolen vehicle at Motel 6 around 2 a.m., arresting a man and a woman.

A domestic assault between two sisters was reported on the 7600 block of Thomas Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Someone stole a purse with $200 cash from a home on the 7400 block of Fifth Avenue, it was reported around 2:30 p.m.

June 19 – Responding to a report of a shoplifter at Menards around 2:30 p.m., police arrested a male suspect for possession of theft tools.

Jun 20 – The license plates on a suspicious vehicle were stolen, police determined when responding to the 7400 block of Pillsbury Avenue around 6:15 a.m. A large amount of amphetamines were located in the vehicle as well. The vehicle’s occupants were arrested.

A rock was thrown through a bedroom window on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue, it was reported around 6:30 a.m.

A woman was found illegally staying in a vacant garage on the 6800 block of Upton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. The woman was cited for trespassing.

Someone broke the driver’s side window to a vehicle on the 6800 block of 12th Avenue, it was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Security at The Hub shopping center was chasing a shoplifting suspect when police responded around 2 p.m. Two females were located and cited. One was taken to jail.

A case of domestic assault was reported on the 7300 block of James Avenue around 4 p.m.

A theft from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue was reported around 6:15 p.m.