Richfield Police investigate gas station shooting

Police are investigating a June 14 shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the SuperAmerica gas station at 7744 12th Ave. in Richfield.

The 16-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle struck by a single round, was not hit by a bullet, but was hospitalized due a cut to the face from a broken windshield, according to Richfield Police Lt. Michael Flaherty. The shooting occurred between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Flaherty said.

Police have made no arrests in the case but do have a person of interest, he added.

“I think we’re still trying to figure out the motive,” Flaherty said.

The victim and the person of interest in the case, a 16-year-old male, both reside in Minneapolis, he said.