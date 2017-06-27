Moment in the Sun: Leo Martin

Leo Martin realized it was time to give up his collection.

The Bloomington retiree had spent more than two decades collecting the tabs from soda and beer cans on behalf of the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis.

The tabs were collected in plastic ice cream pails and ready for delivery last week. Within a matter of minutes more than 20 years of collecting had been transferred from his garage floor to the back of an SUV.

There were 29 ice cream buckets, each containing an estimated 4,550 tabs. And there were 17 slightly larger buckets in the collection, too, each containing an estimated 5,460 tabs. And then there was the lone quart jar with 910 tabs in it, used as the measuring cup for filling each bucket.

The total in Martin’s donation was 225,680, give or take a few.

Assuming his collection started when he retired about 24 years ago, his collection averaged 9,403 tabs per year, or more than 25 per day.

The tabs come from cans of beverages consumed primarily by Martin and his family, although neighbors would contribute to the cause now and then, he noted.

Retirement project

Martin learned of the program after he retired and decided to save his tabs for the benefit of the local Ronald McDonald House, which recycles them and uses the money to fund services, including lodging and meals, for families with a child being treated for cancer or a life-threatening illness. What started as a simple gesture by Martin for the benefit of the Ronald McDonald House became an obsession, of sorts.

Martin wondered if he could collect enough tabs to set a record for the largest donation by an individual, but eventually learned that it’s unclear if such a record exists. A few online searches suggested there have been larger donations, some of which were by groups or organizations, he recalled.

Records aside, Martin, 85, decided that after more than two decades it was time to turn over the collection. His wife had died four years ago, and a brother and sister had died recently. Martin wanted to see his collection find its way to the Ronald McDonald House. “Who knows when my time is up,” he pondered.

So during the afternoon of June 22 Martin and his family loaded buckets of tabs into an SUV driven by Marge Kajer, a development assistant with Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest.

The tabs are recycled, like aluminum cans, as scrap metal. The program is conducted internationally, and started in Minnesota. The tiny tabs atop the cans raise approximately $22,000 annually for the charity, which provides services at a home near the University of Minnesota campus, according to Kajer.

The Ronald McDonald House accepts tab donations at its Minneapolis facility, and also collects cash donations through drop boxes at local McDonald’s restaurants. The money donated in those drop boxes goes directly to the services provided at the Minneapolis home, Kajer said.

Besides donations to offset the cost of its services, the Ronald McDonald House also relies upon volunteers to help prepare and serve the meals for families who are staying in the house, she noted.

Information about Ronald McDonald House Charities is available online at rmhtwincities.org.