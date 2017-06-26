Richfield Historical Society’s ‘Rock for History’ set for July 29

The Richfield Historical Society’s annual fundraiser, “Rock for History,” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Richfield VFW, 6715 Lake Shore Drive.

The cover band One-Hit Wonders will provide the entertainment as supporters of the historical society enjoy dancing and complimentary appetizers. Tickets, $25, can be purchased at the door the day of the event, or beforehand at the Richfield History Center, 6901 Lyndale Ave. Tickets can also be purchased by emailing the historical society at [email protected]