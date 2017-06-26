Lake Cornelia is safe for citizens, despite worry over 2016 algae

As the peak of summer comes into bloom, citizens who fish, swim and otherwise appreciate Lake Cornelia have asked: is it safe?

In September 2016, the public was advised to avoid contact with the water in both basins of Lake Cornelia due to a harmful cyanobacteria. By October, it is was deemed safe for use, but many who were unaware of the possibility have questioned the future of the neighborhood lake.

The algal blooms, like the one last fall, contains toxins that can cause illness in humans and animals.

The blue-green algae is present at low levels in many lakes and ponds in Minnesota, but can bloom when it gets warm, especially if exposed to nutrients like phosphorus.

City of Edina Water Resources Coordinator Jessica Vanderwerff Wilson said that as temperatures cooled, that particular bacteria species decomposed and died off, which is when the community was given the all clear to return to Lake Cornelia’s shores.

Predicting algal blooms in the future, however, is difficult.

“It is caused by access to phosphorus, but as far as predicting a bloom, we can’t predict the weather and other conditions for that to happen,” Wilson said.

Right now Lake Cornelia is save, but

Wilson said the community should be aware of the possibility of a bloom in the future.

In the long term, the strategy is to reduce phosphorus loading to Lake Cornelia, but that can take a lot of investment and time to hit that goal.

While some have leveled that geese excrement is a major cause of lake pollution, Wilson said that property management, including runoff from fertilizers heavy in phosphorus – as well as pet waste – are all contributing factors.

“All of those things are pretty common, especially in urban settings,” Wilson said. “Although leaving grass clippings and leaves seem natural, it is getting in there more than in a

native landscape. Through the storm sewer network we are really loading a lot of phosphorus. And by we, I mean the entire community, and all land uses.”

The lake is being monitored closely, but concerned citizens can do their part by managing their own landscape, keeping leaves and grass clippings on their lawn, as well as cleaning out street gutters.

While they have no other data from any other lake in the city suggesting a cyanobacteria bloom, Wilson encourage citizens to be vigilant and avoid and report a lake that is a pea soup color.

A bloom can also produce a strong, swampy odor as it breaks down.