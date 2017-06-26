Gubernatorial candidate to speak at Bloomington forum

A gubernatorial candidate will speak at this week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman will speak 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

Coleman has served as St. Paul’s mayor since 2006, following several years as a city council member and community and neighborhood leader. Coleman’s priorities for St. Paul include closing the academic achievement gap, creating sustainable and responsible budgets and investing in the infrastructure of St. Paul.

