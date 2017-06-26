Ground breaks on new Edina hotel

Dozens of people including representatives from the city and developers from across the country came to the northeast corner of Southdale Center for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel on Thursday, June 15.

Homewood Suites is a four-story, 146-room hotel featuring all suites and is expected to open early fall 2018.

The Hilton-branded hotel chain would be the third hotel in Edina.

It is located in the typically-barren corner of the Southdale parking lot across the street from the old Best Buy site on York Avenue and 66th Street.

Some amenities include a meeting space, fitness room, an indoor swimming pool, a lobby bar and outdoor cooking area.

Mayor Jim Hovland was one of the featured speakers at the

ceremony, saying that Simon Property Group, owner of Southdale Center, was the catalyst that lead other properties being redeveloped in Edina.

“During the time I have been on the city council, we were worried about this aging retail mall as it went through multiple owners. If your mall ages in place, if it doesn’t revitalize itself, then no one [in the area] will have the confidence to do that either,” Hovland said, adding that all the of the new development in the Southdale area emanates from the investment that Simon put into Southdale several years ago, including One Southdale Place and several “significant” apartment projects. The new Hennepin County Service Center, as well as the 2019 opening of Life Time Fitness, adds to the original connected community epicenter vision of Victor Gruen.

Hovland also pointed to the other end of the Southdale parking lot underneath the water tower where the new Restoration Hardware building is

anticipated as well.

The property is owned through a joint venture between Simon Property Group and Noble Investment Group, a hotel investment and development firm based out of Atlanta.

Hovland praised the combined effort between the city and the two companies.

“I like that word ‘partnership’ more than ‘collaboration,’” Hovland said. “We are in this business together. We are increasing the quality of life in our town … to be as prosperous as they can be, because that means we can all prosper together.”

Ben Martin, manager of Southdale Center, said that it has become an epicenter of an “unprecedented” level of development.

“Southdale has been named as one of the 10 most important buildings in America,” Martin said. “We feel that projects like this hotel and others that are in the works will continue to propel Southdale to future prominence and relevance.”

“We have really had a great process here with the city and the mall and have all worked together to get to this point over a period of roughly 18 months,” Ben Brunt of Noble Investments said. “This is a major milestone in the project, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”