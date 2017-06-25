Tabery hits first homer

James Tabery, who plays third base for Sixth Street Elite in the Edina Monday Doubleheader Rec Softball League, had a good feeling when he arrived at Van Valkenburg Park June 19.

The wind was blowing out to left field for the opening game against New Look Concrete, and that was a good sign, indeed.

Late in a close contest, Tabery hit the first home run of his Edina Monday Night career for some much needed RBIs in a 19-15 victory.

After the game, he described the euphoria of finally driving a ball over the 300-foot fence.

“I saw the pitch coming in, and I knew it was the one,” he said. The next thing he knew, he saw the ball clear the fence.

“I had hit the fence once before,” he said. “It’s nice to finally hit a home run. Our goal is to finish at least .500 this year. We have a solid squad.”

Sixth Street Elite won its other game Monday night, 14-3 over Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA.

In other games, InMotion Realty swept, topping New Look Concrete 18-13 and LeJeune Steel 15-3. InMotion is tied for first place with Mercy Rules. Both clubs are 11-1.

Another contender, Caddyswag Radio, topped Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA 25-8 and LeJeune Steel 24-3. Tim “Kid” McGovern was four-for-four with three doubles and a single in Caddyswag’s win over Cowboy Jack’s. Teammate Scotty Chiristensen added an inside-the-park home run. Kenny Furuli homered for Cowboy Jack’s.

