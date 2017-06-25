Richfield plans to eliminate commission to increase police diversity

The Richfield City Council took action June 13 to inject more diversity into the police force.

In a city where 30 percent of residents are people of color, only 4 percent of sworn officers fall into that category, according to Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne. To help change that, the city council voiced unanimous support to abolish the Police Civil Service Commission, which oversees the police department’s hiring and promotional processes.

Per state statute, such a commission must administer a competitive promotional exam to hire a new officer, a policy that keeps the city from benefitting from academies designed to produce diverse officer candidates, those backing the abolishment say.

One example of such an program is the Suburban Law Enforcement Training Academy, also known as SLETA, which Henthorne said he helped develop several months ago in collaboration with St. Louis Park and Bloomington. In the academy, candidates are made job offers contingent on their completion of the program, instead of requiring the exam that is currently mandated in Richfield.

“This department can’t participate in it because its commission rules say that anyone that is going to have a position here has to take a promotional exam, and that’s really unfortunate,” said labor law consultant Michelle Soldo, who is recommending that Richfield abolish its Police Civil Service Commission.

Soldo said she was initially hired to explore ways to improve a commission that has been central to successful age discrimination lawsuits in recent years. But as she proceeded with her task, “it occurred to me that we are trying to fix a dinosaur,” Soldo said as she described an antiquated model.

Civil service commissions were established in the 1930s to separate police personnel decisions from local politics and city councils, Soldo explained. That is no longer a concern, given the array of subject matter experts – such as labor attorneys and human resources specialists – at cities’ disposal, she said.

Another role of the Civil Service Commission is to hear labor grievances, but that hasn’t occurred in Richfield since the 1990s, as such matters usually head to arbitration instead, Soldo told the council.

Civil service commissions are so obsolete, she noted, that only 17 Minnesota cities have police civil service commissions.

Councilmember Michael Howard addressed the root reason for encouraging diversity in the first place.

“Having a police force that’s reflective of the community builds community trust, and it improves our ability as a city to keep our residents safe,” Howard said.

“It’s an area where we are behind the curve. We need to do more to make sure that our police force is reflective of our community.”

Backing that statement up, he cited a 2015 report from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission that says traditional hiring measures not only adversely impact diversity, but undermine police departments’ ability to attract the best candidates.

SLETA, from which Richfield hopes to soon benefit, was formed based on a State Highway Patrol model that recruits non-traditional candidates with two- or four-year degrees who are considering a career change, according to Henthorne.

Out of 350 SLETA applicants, 46 percent have been people of color, he added. In Richfield Police’s past five rounds of hiring, 15-20 percent of candidates were people of color, Henthorne said.

He stated at a community forum in April that two of Richfield’s 45 officers are people of color.

To increase that figure, “this is a step that had to be made to move in that direction,” Mayor Pat Elliott said.

A final vote on abolishing the Civil Service Commission is expected on Tuesday, June 27.

