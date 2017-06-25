Edina wins two awards from National Association of Government Communicators

The National Association of Government Communicators recently announced that two city of Edina projects received two second-place awards in its annual competition.

The awards were announced June 14 during a ceremony at the association’s annual conference in St. Louis.

The Braemar Golf Course logo placed second in the Logo/Theme Art category of the 2017 Blue Pencil competition. Placing first was a logo for the Wyoming State Construction Department.

Of the logo, unveiled in August 2016, judge Rachel Crist of Austin, Texas, said, “The new design has a contemporary aesthetic while simultaneously acknowledging and honoring the history [of the course] throughout the rebranding process.”

“On the Job,” a monthly video program hosted by City Manager Scott Neal, placed second in the Public Affairs Category. Earning top honors in that category was “A Healing Journey of Alaska Natives,” an educational series for service providers working with Alaska Native victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

For more information on the projects of the Communications & Technology Services Department, call 952-826-0396 or visitEdinaMN.gov/Communications.