Refugee stories on display at Augsburg Park Library in Richfield

Phuoc Tran, a librarian at Augsburg Park Library, stands next to the image of Vietnamese refugees that reminds her of her own flight from Vietnam in 1982. Tran organized the current exhibit at the library, “If These Waves Could Talk, What Would They Say?,” which runs through the end of the month. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

The wall-sized photo of a sun-splashed boat overflowing with refugees brings back soggy memories for librarian Phuoc Tran.

“It gives me goosebumps because it reminds me of my journey to America,” said Tran, who can see the banner every time she looks up from her desk at Hennepin County Library – Augsburg Park.

Tran, who left Vietnam in 1982, organized the exhibit accompanying the photo. Called “If Waves Could Talk, What Would They Say?” the exhibit celebrates World Refugee Day, which was June 20. The display features a selection of books on refugees, rolled-up print-outs of stories visitors can take home, and bureaucratic documents marking a Vietnamese refugee’s journey.

When Tran looks up from her desk and is reminded of her own trials as an immigrant fleeing Communist Vietnam, one particular sensation comes to mind.

“I was wet for five days,” she said while recalling the harrowing journey from Vietnam, to Malaysia, to America. A piece of documentation tells the story of one refugee’s journey from Vietnam, part of the current exhibit at Augsburg Park Library, “If Waves Could Talk, What Would They Say?” The exhibit is up through the end of the month. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

It was a voyage that began during monsoon season, since the Vietnamese coast guard would not dare venture out to a turbulent sea that time of year, Tran said. Having temporarily lost her boyfriend and future husband, who was apprehended before leaving shore, Tran spent 10 months in a refugee camp in Malaysia before leaving for America, where she would become Hennepin County’s first Vietnamese librarian.

Tran sums up the lessons of her refugee experience: “We can lose everything in the blink of an eye.”

She was in her early 20s and living in Saigon, studying coursework for law school, when she heard the triumphant music of the Communists, she recounted.

“I remember I dropped my book, and I cried,” Tran said.

As she left for America about eight years later, her future husband, Thinh Nguyen, was still in the middle of his ordeal. Nguyen’s escape having been delayed. He arrived at his waypoint in Malaysia the same day his future wife departed for the States, Tran recalls.

On the refugee boat, Nguyen was in such poor health he was thought dead, she said.

“He got seasick very easily,” she said.

His fellow travelers thought to throw his seemingly lifeless body overboard before his uncle intervened, Tran added.

Once reunited, the couple would eventually settle in Richfield and raise a family, finding a home in a city that is now no stranger to immigrants and refugees.

In telling their story, Tran acknowledges that the library’s focus extends well beyond books. Art displays, like the one that accompanied a reception for the refugee exhibit June 20, are regularly featured at Augsburg Park Library.

To Tran, a focus on visual art makes sense in a city as diverse as Richfield.

“What is art? Universal,” she explained.

She maintains a lofty conception of the library’s mission. “We want to nourish life. We want to transform life. We want to build community together,” Tran said.

Augsburg Park Library will continue its embrace of refugees’ stories Thursday, June 27, as Tran reads aloud from her portion of the book, “Sky Blue Waters: Great Stories for Young Readers,” from 3-4 p.m.

She will read her story, “The Ocean Where the Dreams Go,” about a teenager who becomes separated from her family as she leaves home in Vietnam.

Tran was selected in May to be honored for her efforts in sharing Vietnamese stories and culture through her writing and her work as a librarian. She is set to receive the Anne Izard Storyteller’s Choice Award from the Westchester Library System in New York.

The current exhibit at Augsburg Park Library, “If Waves Could Talk, What Would They Say?” is on display through the end of June.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter

@RISunCurrent.