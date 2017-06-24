Love Handles hold onto first place in rec softball

League leaders powered by Turbo

Turbo power helped keep the Love Handles in first place in the Edina Rec Softball 35 & Over Division last week at Van Valkenburg Park.

Jason “Turbo” Sirek belted a pair of 370-foot home runs in the fifth inning during the Love Handles’ 24-9 romp over the other undefeated team in the Wednesday night league, Federated Insurance. Love Handles shortstop Jason “Turbo” Sirek is agile in the field and powerful at the plate. He has helped his team start the season 6-0 in Edina 35 & Over Rec Softball. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

While “Turbo” pounded the ball, it was a team effort for the Love Handles, who finished second to Bunny’s in the playoffs last season.

Jimmy Williams and Rick LaVercombe each hit three-run triples. Shaun Flanagan and Williams were perfect at the plate with four-for-four nights.

“This is the best team Federated Insurance has had,” said Love Handles pitcher Patrick McGovern. “As soon as they added [shortstop] Rick Stone, they became a top contender.”

Federated has a potent batting order with Chris Zinn, Chris Weigle and Scott Buss in the middle. Buss set a single-season home run record as a prep baseball player for the Edina Hornets.

Getting back to Sirek, he is already a legend in Edina Rec Softball. He is generally regarded as the best all-around player in the 35 & Over League and he is considered one of the best in the Edina Monday Doubleheader League as a shortstop and outfielder for Caddyswag Radio.

“Turbo is a home run threat every time he comes to the plate,” said McGovern. “You saw what he did tonight – two home runs in one inning. You don’t see that very often.”

Dave Mielke, the Love Handles’ veteran third baseman, still has flashbacks to last year’s championship game against Bunny’s. All the Love Handles had to do to win the game was hit a fly ball to the outfield. Instead, Bunny’s shortstop Greg Roth fielded a hard-hit grounder to start a double play. The Love Handles lost a one-run decision in extra innings.

“Last year was very disappointing,” said Mielke. “That game was enough to motivate me for this year. That’s not going to happen again.”

For the remainder of the regular season, the Love Handles will play for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Bunny’s, C-Side and Federated Insurance will also vie for that seed, which may be very important in the long run.

In other 35 & Over games last week at Van Valkenburg, C-Side basted the Dogs of Corn 17-7, the Blade Runners edged the Bruce Avenue All-Stars 16-14, the Boys of Summer trimmed the Unified Fielders 25-24, Capstone ten-runned the Cruisers 13-3 and Bunny’s flattened Hilltop 22-7.

