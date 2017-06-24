It’s time to pull out the tape home-run measure

411-foot shot might be Edina 35 & Over mark

There have been many epic home runs over the years during Edina Rec Softball games at Van Valkenburg Park.

Who can forget the 440-foot homer by Heath “Cubby” Johnson of Total Wellness Chiropractic that came within a foot or two of disabling a German shepherd in the Edina Dog Park one humid Monday evening four years ago? The softball becomes a blur as Bunny’s shortstop Greg Roth launches what might be the longest home run in Edina 35 & Over Softball history June 14 at Van Valkenburg Park. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

And how about some of the shots Michael Christen, Rob Presthus, Derek Martinson and Cam McCambridge have launched during Monday Night Doubleheader League games?

In the Wednesday Night 35 & Over League, tape-measure home runs are not nearly as common, although Jason “Turbo” Sirek of the Love Handles and Kevin “Nuke” Lynch of the Boys of Summer can hit the ball close to 400 feet on occasion. The Concord duo of Jimmy Egan and Mike Stevens approached the 400 mark during their championship season three years ago as their mentor, coach Dick Higgins, looked on approvingly.

A long-distance record for the 35 & Over League might have been set last week, when Bunny’s shortstop Greg Roth hit a walk-off homer to end a 22-7 victory over Hilltop.

“I’ve been playing out here since Van Valkenburg opened, and I’ve never seen a home run go farther,” said Bunny’s outfielder Kevin Fricke.

“That one went so far that nobody bothered to chase it,” said Bunny’s player-manager Paul Halpin.

“Greg has been on fire with the bat,” said Bunny’s outfielder, Bryan Fricke, Kevin’s younger brother. “Our 1, 2 and 3 hitters are getting on base, and 4, 5 and 6 are driving them in. We’re solid up and down the line. Our 7, 8, 9 and 10 guys would be higher in the order on most teams.”

Roth is modest about his power hitting. He didn’t know if his home run on Wednesday, June 14, was his longest to date. But the ball, which came to rest more than 100 feet past the 300-foot home run fence, was definitely a chart-topper. The best estimate was that it had traveled 411 feet on the fly.

Bunny’s stands 5-1 in the 35 & Over League with its only loss coming at the hands of the Love Handles, 24-16.

“We had a couple bad innings in that game,” said Bryan Fricke. “But we bounced back tonight. We have a strong mindset, and everybody’s hitting.”

Kevin Fricke had a three-run homer that cleared the fence in the win over Hilltop and Chris Cooper showed his speed on the base paths with an inside-the-park, three-run homer.

But in the postgame celebration there was only one homer the Bunny’s players wanted to talk about. That, of course, was Roth’s mammoth shot that cleared the light tower in left field.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]