Education Foundation of Bloomington to host golf fundraiser

The 2017 Chip In for Schools Golf Classic will tee off next month to raise money for the Education Foundation of Bloomington.

The tournament is Wednesday, July 27, at Bloomington’s Dwan Golf Course.

“Every dollar raised at the Chip In for Schools golf tournament supports the work of the Education Foundation of Bloomington on behalf of our Bloomington Public Schools students,” said Janet Pladson, the tournament’s director. ”We invite businesses, individual golfers and foursomes to join us to support the Education Foundation of Bloomington’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said.

The $120 registration fee includes golf, cart rental and contests at Dwan, followed by the awards dinner at Minnesota Valley Country Club.

Tournament proceeds help Bloomington students in need with nourishing school meals through the foundation’s Children’s Food for Thought, as well as classroom innovation grants and Student Success Stipends, said Pladson. Tournament proceeds also pay for activity fees and academic supplies for needy students and help provide college scholarships.

Sponsorship information and player registration forms for the 2017 golf classic are available online at efbmn.org.