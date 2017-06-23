Public Safety Bloomington’s police officer of the year Published June 23, 2017 at 7:14 pm By Mike Hanks Bloomington Optimist Club member Jim Meyers looks on as Bloomington Police Officer Heidi Miller speaks during the club’s annual Respect for Law award presentation May 24 at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington. Miller, a 25-year member of the department, was nominated by Police Chief Jeff Potts, who praised her work with the department’s crime prevention unit since 2004. As a member of the crime prevention unit, Miller has written, directed and anchored the department’s cable TV program “Roll Call” for more than a decade. She has also worked with businesses to develop, organize and present training sessions in conjunction with the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau, and has been the lead officer in charge of coordinating National Night out activities for the city twice during the past four years. She began working for as a patrol officer in 1992 and worked in property crime investigations prior to her work in the crime prevention unit. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)