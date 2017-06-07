Concerning health care: Rep. Ellison speaks at ‘town hall’ at church in Eden Prairie

Approximately 300 people attended what organizers described as a town hall meeting June 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. The event focused on the ongoing health care debate.

Third District Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Eden Prairie) and Fifth District Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minneapolis) were invited to speak at the event, which was organized by Indivisible MN03, a left-leaning political group.

Rep. Ellison, also the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, provided a critical viewpoint of the American Health Care Act, pointing to specific provisions in the legislation that passed the House of Representatives last month with which he took issue, as well as projections from the Congressional Budget Office that he found troublesome.

Rep. Paulsen did not attend the event, but a member of his campaign issued a statement, which read as follows: “The Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee held a political rally in the district with a group whose stated goal is [to] un-elect Erik Paulsen. This was a political rally, not a town hall.”

(Sun Current staff photos by Sean Miner)

