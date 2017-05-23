Trautmann takes Richfield council seat by 20 votes

Simon Trautmann

Editor’s note: This post was updated with all three precincts reporting, after an initial post came with incomplete results.

The next council member to represent Richfield’s west side will be Simon Trautmann, who defeated fellow candidate Gordon Hanson by 20 votes in a special election May 23.

Trautmann, who emphasized his Richfield roots during the campaign, emerged from a field of four candidates – Hanson, Brandt Krueger and Zack Olson.

According to results posted on the city of Richfield’s website, Trautmann collected 327 votes to Hanson’s 307, Krueger’s 64 and Olson’s 63. There were two write-in votes, with the 763 total voters comprising a turnout of 10 percent.

Trautmann, an attorney for small businesses and nonprofits, campaigned with an emphasis of commercial development along the Penn Avenue corridor, enhanced law enforcement training, and a walkable city infrastructure.

The Richfield High School graduate was the only of the four candidates to have never run for public office, but he carried endorsements from Richfield’s political establishment. Those figures included Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel, Ward 2 City Councilmember Edwina Garcia and Ward 3 Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez.

Trautmann will take over a Ward 1 seat that was vacant since March, when then-Ward 1 Councilmember Pat Elliott won a special election to become mayor. Elliott replaced Debbie Goettel, who vacated the mayorship mid-term after winning a seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. Trautmann’s term lasts through 2020.