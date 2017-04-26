Richfield softball earns win No. 1

Richfield head softball coach Kim Niederluecke knew it might take some time for her team to click. Richfield junior pitcher Mikayla Hallow-Tyler delivers a pitch during the Spartans’ 8-1 five-inning victory over Highland Park April 22. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans have just four seniors on the roster this season, The Spartans roster is filled with eighth-graders, freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

“It’s all about the learning curve for the little ones, and for the older ones as well,” Niederluecke said. “They haven’t played a lot of varsity, so we have to get them to learn how I think and why they don’t think like I do.”

Some growing pains contributed to an 0-4 start in which the Spartans were able to score just seven runs in four games. The Spartans hoped to be able to turn things around at the Vance Crosby Spartan Invitational April 22.

Richfield ditched its usual Spartan jerseys for the game to don orange shirts with a No. 9 on the back to honor Richfield alum and former Spartan player Danielle Jones, who was diagnosed with MS in November 2016.

The Spartans were allowed to wear the shirts for just one game, but they came out inspired, despite trailing by a run as they came to bat in the third inning.

Jordan Skof hit a one-out single on the ground past the shortstop, before she stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Maggie Hardy, who ended the top of the third with a leaping grab at second base, lofted an RBI single to right field to tie the game.

From that point on, the game was all Richfield.

Riley Herling opened the fourth inning with a walk and moved to third on an infield single by Rynne Skof. Then, on a double steal Skof drew the throw to second base, while Herling dashed home to give Richfield a 2-1 lead.

Freshman Anna Jensen missed a home run by less than a foot, but hit an RBI double to score Skof, Jordan Skof hit a sac fly, and Ahna Christian hit an RBI single to make it a 5-1 game.

Jensen, the team’s catcher, then made an impact on defense when she threw out a runner attempting to steal second base to end the top of the fifth.

“This is three in a row where she has played really well,” Niederluecke said of her catcher. “She has found her confidence and her swing, she is putting in some extra work and trying to improve.

“She is not really loud, but the more she has that confidence, the better all-around she is.”

Herling then hit an infield single before Rynne Skof hit a scalding RBI double, then Jensen and Jordan Skof recorded back-to-back RBI hits to end the game with Richfield earning an 8-1 win.

“This was a great win for us,” Niederluecke said. “It was really well done and we were shaky in the beginning and I wasn’t sure we were going to turn the corner and then we did.”

Hallow-Tyler led the Spartans on the mound by limiting damage with outside pitches, while striking our six batters in her five innings.

“I felt really loose on the mound today, despite us playing so early,” Hallow-Tyler said. “I was confident and I really didn’t have a care in the world, I was just throwing it to the spot.”

With Richfield’s inclusion in one of the toughest softball conferences in the state, the Metro West Conference, Niederluecke said it is important to have the team play a team it can compare itself to.

“The most important thing is that we’re playing a team that we’re comparable to,” Niederluecke said. “As long as we can remove all that negative talk about how we’ve been beat four times, then we have a chance to get better.

“We had some at-bats that weren’t too bad, and we had a lot of talk in the dugout about let’s be aggressive, going after good pitches and not swinging at the outside pitch that was out of the zone.”

With the younger and older players on the team stepping up, Niederluecke was proud of the way her team came together for the win.

“It’s important that all of them understand it’s going to take a group of people,” Niederluecke said. “It’s going to take the eighth-graders, it’s going to take the seniors to make sure things happen.

“We have to bunt, we have to hit, we have to use our speed to take extra bases. We have lots and lots and lots to learn, but, if this is the growth process, this is where we want to be.”

The victory also marked Niederluecke’s 400th career win with the Richfield program, a feat that she downplayed after the game.

“I know the kids that are here that were a part of the program, they contributed to that 400,” Niederluecke said. “That’s a big deal that they’re here, but for us it’s great that we can get No. 1.

“I don’t care about the fact that it is No. 400, I just care it is No. 1 for us.”

Richfield hopes to use the momentum from its first win as motivation.

“I think we showed up with newfound confidence today,” Hallow-Tyler said. “After winning that game, knowing we lost to them last year, I think we’ll come out strong in the rest of the tournament.”

Richfield fell 13-3 to Simley in the semifinal game, before falling 8-6 to Mahtomedi in the third-place game.

The Spartans will play next against Chanhassen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.