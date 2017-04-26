Paulsen speaks at Bloomington chamber meeting

The audience was limited by the size of the room, and those not inside the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce’s conference room were likely limited by Mother Nature.

Third Congressional District Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Eden Prairie), spoke to members of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce April 18. Paulsen has addressed the chamber’s membership annually, but usually without an audience to greet him outside the building.

Recent rallies outside his Eden Prairie office and calls for a town hall meeting brought a group to the Lyndale Avenue sidewalk outside the chamber’s office. Although many were bearing signs of criticism, they were also bearing umbrellas, as a steady rain showered approximately two dozen people who gathered prior to his arrival.

Inside the chamber’s office, Paulsen spoke about health care and tax code reform, primarily, before taking questions from audience members.

Paulsen praised the role of small businesses, calling them the engine of America’s economy. Although the Republicans control the presidency, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, it will still take bipartisan support for tax reform, which should be aimed at rejuvenating the economy by both job creation and increasing the salaries of American workers. Tax reform should also incentivize entrepreneurs, as there have been more small business deaths than births in recent years, he said.

Tax reform is not a quick fix, according to Paulsen. In the coming weeks, the Ways and Means Committee, of which Paulsen is a member, will hold hearings on tax reform with the goal of advancing a plan through the House by this summer. The Senate will likely take up the matter in the fall. The goal is to fix the broken tax code and curb the trend of companies moving their headquarters overseas. Jobs, innovation and manufacturing follow when a company moves its operations overseas, he explained.

Paulsen called health care reform a pocketbook issue, noting that the rate increase for health care premiums have hit Minnesotans especially hard. Resolution will come through the efforts of both parties, according to Paulsen.

“No one party has a monopoly on good ideas,” he said.