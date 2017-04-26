Kathleen “Kay” Renison Hall, age 88, of Edina, MN,passed away peacefully on April 23, 2017, succumbing to the ravages of a ten-year struggle with dementia.

She enriched the lives of all with playful innovation, dedication, and outgoing personality to leave a widespread legacy in the community. She was fond of saying “I like kids,” “I speak kidspeak, and so I teach.”

Kay was born in Minneapolis on December 1, 1928, as Patricia Kathleen Nolan, to Donald E. and Kathleen Nolan (nee Renison), who died of complications of childbirth about three years later. In January 1932, her uncle Harry Harper and wife Margaret adopted baby Patricia and renamed her Kathleen Renison Harper.

Kay grew up in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park, graduating from St. Louis Park High School in 1946. She attended Western College for Women, Miami, OH, for two years and graduated from Winona State Teachers College in 1951. Kay pursued her love of early childhood education with teaching assignments in Rochester, MN, St. Petersburg, FL, and Edina, MN. In 1956 she married Ray Hall, the love of her life. With the birth of their children Peter and Daniel, she took a break from teaching to focus on being a stay at home mom. In 1967, her nephew Grant Harper joined the family as a big brother to the younger lads. In 1972 she resumed teaching at the Edina-Morningside Nursery School. Concurrent with her nursery school responsibilities, Kay volunteered for virtually every church organization and activity that touched lives of children at the church: Christian Education Board, Sunday and Bible School, Junior High Fellowship leader, summer family camp, Women's Fellowship, and others. When not teaching, she and husband Ray enjoyed extensive travels to many areas of the U.S. and internationally to Canada, Mexico, and many of the historical cities of Europe. Kay retired in 2000 after a highly successful public and private teaching career of 38 years.

Kay was preceded in death by her biological and adoptive parents, son Daniel and brother Harry Harper II. Survived by husband of sixty years Ray Hall, sons Peter (Pan) Hall, Grant (Kari) Harper, grandsons Adam Hall, Ben Harper, and Andy (Ashley) Harper, and numerous nieces and nephews who were special to her.

Memorial Services to be held at Wooddale Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S., St. Louis Park on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m., visitation one hour preceding. Private interment to be held at Lakewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wooddale Lutheran Church or Wooddale Community Nursery School, or to the U of MN Foundation's Grossman Center for Memory Research.

Kay's family extends their gratitude to the staff of The Heritage of Edina for months of compassionate care, particularly Case Manager Lisa and caregivers Lisa and Benedict, and to Allina Hospice nurse Sandy.