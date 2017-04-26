Education

Health education, sans the classroom

By

Students at Bloomington’s Westwood Elementary School participated in its annual health fair April 20.

 

Westwood Elementary Zumba
Kindergartners Hailey Anzalone, left, and Isabella Schwartz participate in a Zumba program in the school’s gymnasium.

 

Health fair presentation
Sophia Olson of Burnsville, left, explains the benefits of water to Westwood students. Olson and other students from the Normandale Community College nursing program presented information to groups of students on a wide array of topics during the health fair.

 

 

Zumba program at Westwood
Kindergartners participating in a Zumba workout during the health fair enjoyed the variety of upbeat music. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)

 

 