Education Health education, sans the classroom Published April 26, 2017 at 7:13 am By Mike Hanks Students at Bloomington’s Westwood Elementary School participated in its annual health fair April 20. Kindergartners Hailey Anzalone, left, and Isabella Schwartz participate in a Zumba program in the school’s gymnasium. Sophia Olson of Burnsville, left, explains the benefits of water to Westwood students. Olson and other students from the Normandale Community College nursing program presented information to groups of students on a wide array of topics during the health fair. Kindergartners participating in a Zumba workout during the health fair enjoyed the variety of upbeat music. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)