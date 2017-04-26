Callison column: Time to move forward on Southwest LRT

By Jan Callison

Guest Columnist

Ask them their plan. You know, the folks who write the editorials and sign the letters. Ask them, after they stop Southwest LRT, how they propose to address Twin Cities transportation needs.

Ask them how they intend to alter our road system to accommodate the 700,000 new residents who are expected in the region by 2040. Ask them about their commitment to economic competitiveness, and their proposal to attract young workers who strongly desire transit options or to accommodate older residents who no longer wish to drive. Ask them how they expect to link people with jobs, particularly in the job-rich southwest corridor of the metropolitan region.

And then ask them how they intend to pay for it and when construction will start.

The truth is, they don’t have a plan. It certainly can’t be to build new roads. MnDOT is concentrating its limited dollars on maintaining what we have, leaving approximately $240 million to be spent over the next 20 years on “mobility fixes” in the Twin Cities metro. Those dollars will permit them to add MnPASS lanes on portions of I-35W North and I-94 and make some smaller spot improvements. After those projects are completed, they have no plans to expand road capacity in the metro area for the next two decades.

Enhanced bus service isn’t the answer. If it were, the Legislature wouldn’t be proposing budget reductions that are so severe that Metro Transit is anticipating service cuts of up to 40 percent. (Service cuts, by the way, that will force more people to drive on our already crowded roads.) In fact, bus service was studied as part of the Southwest LRT alternatives analysis and did not meet the criteria to be a viable option for the southwest corridor.

The only plan is the one being advanced by Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council. For more than 10 years, we have worked to develop Southwest LRT. Along with our partners at the Counties Transit Improvement Board, we have committed local resources to creating regional transportation alternatives. Because of our work, Southwest has:

• Received a favorable project rating from the Federal Transportation Administration.

• Secured local funding commitments for construction costs.

• Been approved by every city council along the route—Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

• Received overwhelming support from the business community, both local and regional.

• Positioned itself to receive almost $1 billion in federal funds, money that can’t be spent anywhere else in Minnesota or be diverted to road and bridge projects.

In order to proceed in the highly competitive federal process, Southwest has demonstrated that it:

• Will provide approximately 34,000 average weekday trips by 2040, giving a substantial number of people the option to stay off Twin Cities roads.

• Is likely to require a per person subsidy that is among the lowest in the Twin Cities for transit services.

• Will improve access to the 64,300 jobs that are expected to be added within the southwest corridor in the future.

Improvements to Twin Cities mobility allow the free flow of goods, services and residents within and through the vital metro region. They benefit not just Hennepin County and the region but also the state. They are a crucial investment in our future economic vitality.

It’s time to move forward and secure the federal funding commitment so that Southwest LRT can start revenue service in 2021. It’s time to prioritize the economic future of the Twin Cities and the State of Minnesota. It’s time to acknowledge the reality of limited state funding and the work that has been done at the local level to develop, fund and achieve a regional transit vision.

And as the previous guest columnist suggested, it is surely time to end the debate.

Jan Callison represents District 6 and serves as the chair of the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. The district includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.