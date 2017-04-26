Bauer/Burkhard

Blake Bauer and Emily Burckhard are happy to announcement their engagement and upcoming marriage. A June 2017 wedding is planned at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa, Minnesota.

Emily is the daughter of David and Peggy Burckhard of Minot, North Dakota. She is a hair stylist at Ficocello’s Salon in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Blake is the son of Bob and Mary Jeanne (M.J.) Bauer of Edina, Minnesota. He is an attorney at Fields Law Firm in Minneapolis.

The couple will be residing in St. Paul, Minnesota.