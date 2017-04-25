Spartans look to work out the kinks

The Richfield baseball team won its opening game of the season on a walk-off hit, but the Spartans have lost their past five games. Richfield senior Patrick Voigt dives back into first base to avoid getting picked off during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Richfield head baseball coach Chris Peterson has told his team on multiple occasions that he is not concerned with the team’s win-loss record, as he is focused on having the team improve over the course of the season.

“We’re learning, we’re trying to learn every time out,” Peterson said. “We seem to make similar mistakes and different mistakes, so we’re trying to have the guys learn from mistakes and do better the next time.

“Hopefully that will happen as soon as tomorrow.”

With as many as four games in a week, Peterson knows there isn’t much time between games to fix every mistake the Spartans made during a prior game.

“We just try to keep it simple in our messaging,” Peterson said. “We just ask guys to give their best effort, and to be aggressive.

“Right now we’re playing too timid and putting too much pressure on ourselves. We have to relax, play and have fun.”

Having fun hasn’t been as easy for the Spartans as they would like.

“It’s tough to have fun when you’re losing sometimes,” Peterson said. “I think guys are putting a lot of pressure on themselves and that’s causing them to grip the bat a little too tight right now.

“For us, once we start hitting I think we will relax.”

Richfield opened last week with a 9-2 loss to St. Louis Park April 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium. St. Louis Park held a 3-2 lead until the Orioles put together a five-run fifth inning.

“It was fun, it was fun to get out there and run around,” Peterson said. “We didn’t play that bad, we just had one inning and we checked out, and that’s life.

“It was a good experience for the kids, they enjoyed it. Yeah we lost, but we got a half hour on the field and took some flies.”

Cole Christian went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Cam MacNabb went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Richfield then took on Cooper April 21, and again had one bad inning shift the flow of the game. The Spartans allowed Cooper to score four runs in the third inning en route to a 5-4 Cooper win.

“We got some positive things done today,” Peterson said. “I know we only had five hits, but I’m hopeful that once we start playing more on a regular basis that we’ll start to build some positive momentum.”

Patrick Voigt went 2-for-4 with one run scored and two stolen bases, while Christian went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases.

Richfield rounded out the week with a 9-5 loss to Washburn April 22. Voigt went 2-for-4, while Chase Androff also produced a 2-for-4 line, but added an RBI. Nick Ulmer went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

“We have to find a way to break through, and a lot of it is little things,” Peterson said. “We have to focus on little things, know our assignments and what we’re supposed to do.

“Today we missed some signs, so it’s frustrating when it comes down to a couple plays, the difference between winning and losing. The disappointing part isn’t that we lost, the disappointing part is that we could have done things maybe a little better, been a little crisper a little sharper.”

Richfield will look to continue its improvement when it plays Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Chanhassen High School.

