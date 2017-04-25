Richfield City Council candidates tout their community ties

Who cares the most about Richfield?

Four candidates for city council are trying to convince Ward 1 voters of their loyalty to the city as they campaign ahead of the Tuesday, May 23, special election.

“I’m part of four generations of Trautmanns that have lived in Richfield,” said Richfield High School graduate Simon Trautmann.

“ … I’ve been invested and serving Richfield for all my adult life. Our family bought our first home in Richfield.”

Candidate Gordon Hanson mentioned growing up in Minneapolis, just north of Richfield. He remembers growing acquainted with the neighboring suburb as his parents frequented its shops, memories old enough that he recalls when Arc’s Value Village was the Country Club Market.

“I can share memories about that with a lot of folks,” said Hanson, who’s lived in Richfield for about 24 years total.

“I’ve just always loved being in involved in the community,” he said.

Candidate Brandt Krueger has called Richfield home for 12 years. “I’m all in on Richfield,” he said, noting that he and his wife also work in the city.

Plus, like all four candidates, Krueger has been sending his children to Richfield Public Schools.

As candidate Zack Olson summarized his ties to the city, he noted he and his wife started their family in Richfield.

“I believe strongly in civic duty and felt this was an opportunity for me to provide a service to the community I’ve lived in for the last 10 years,” Olson wrote in an email.

Experience and priorities

Aside from noting their general involvement the city, two candidates – Krueger and Olson – cited professional experience with technology as one qualification for the council seat.

Krueger works as a technology consultant in the meetings and events industry, having also served on the Richfield School District’s Technology Advisory Committee in addition to the district’s Fiscal Planning Advisory Committee.

After running for the Richfield School Board in 2015, “I kind of stayed involved,” Krueger said.

He was content to continue that work, he added, but when it became a probability the Ward 1 seat would open up, “people started reaching out to me, saying we think you should really go for this,” he said.

Olson’s experience in the tech industry includes eight years working for Apple Computer.

“I had the privilege of learning from some of the best minds in the country and enjoyed working on several initiatives for Apple’s global retail presence,” he wrote. “ … I left Apple in 2012 and began my journey as an entrepreneur. I ran a full-service digital marketing firm for over two years with a partner and several contractors.”

Olson started another business last fall, helping companies with marketing analytics and reporting. Like Kreuger, he has also served on Richfield Schools’ Technology Advisory Committee.

He identified his top priority as promoting a strong family presence by attracting residents to the city through an emphasis on fiscal responsibility, public safety and parks.

Trautmann’s resume of committee and commission experience includes the Richfield Foundation and the Richfield Human Rights Commission. He owns a law firm, working as an attorney for nonprofits, real estate owners and businesses – particularly, he emphasized, small businesses. Trautmann declared that aiding such entrepreneurs is his top priority.

“I think I have a unique skill-set that understands the pain points that small business owners feel,” Trautmann said.

Candidate Hanson keeps small businesses in mind as he envisions the future of Penn Avenue, which has long been a stubborn target of redevelopment.

Hanson, who has promoted Penn Avenue as one of the chief organizers of Penn Fest, hopes that the corridor can remain a home for independent businesses as incremental redevelopment occurs.

“I would say that the revitalization of Penn is my top priority,” said Hanson, who works in marketing for 3M.

On top of his work promoting Penn Avenue through the Penn Central neighborhood group, Hanson has chaired the Richfield Foundation, and currently chairs the Friends of Wood Lake group, while also sitting on the Richfield Charter Commission.

He’s also served on the city’s Housing Visioning Task Force and a city committee that organized an open house event last year promoting home renovation.

Krueger’s the top priority, meanwhile, is improving the city’s communications and outreach efforts.

In speaking with fellow residents, “there seemed to be this feeling that the city is not communicating as well as it could be,” he said.

That includes communication with the school district and outreach that highlights Richfield’s virtues, he elaborated.

Who backs whom

Just one of the four Ward 1 council candidates is claiming official endorsements. Trautmann is citing endorsements from Richfield’s Ward 2 City Councilmember Edwina Garcia, Ward 3 Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez, plus former Richfield mayor and current Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel.

James Biffert, the head pastor at Bethel’s Rock church in Richfield, has also thrown his name behind Trautmann, but as a private citizen and not in connection to the church, the candidate noted.

As Trautmann carries endorsements from left-leaning policymakers, Hanson and Krueger noted their desire to run a non-partisan race – city council seats are officially not connected to political parties.

The Richfield City Council’s Ward 1 seat was vacated when Pat Elliott won a special mayoral election last month, replacing former mayor Goettel, who was elected to the Hennepin County Board this past November. Richfield’s Ward 1 term runs through 2020.

