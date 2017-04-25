Retired educators to host spring luncheon in Bloomington

Retired educators are invited to attend the spring Bloomington Retired Educators Association luncheon next week.

The luncheon begins 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road, Bloomington.

The program, “Yesterday’s Hits from the ‘20s to the ‘60s,” will feature a performance by the Edina Singing Seniors.

Payment of $15 should be sent by check to BREA in care of Jan Weaver, 8625 Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN 55437. Reservations are due Friday, April 28.

Info: 952-835-0108 (Jan)