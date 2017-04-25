Kennedy to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Kennedy Theater Company will present “Little Shop of Horrors” this week.

Performances are 7 p.m. April 27-29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Bloomington Kennedy High School auditorium, 9701 Nicollet Ave. S.

The musical, featuring music by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, follows hapless florist shop worker Seymour, who raises a plant that feeds on human flesh. The show is directed by Jen Gulsvig and features 45 Kennedy students as cast and crew.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors and are available at the door one hour prior to performance times or in advance by calling 952-681-5231. A preview performance for seniors will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Tickets for this performance are $3. Coffee and cookies will be served starting at 2 p.m.