Former sports reporter Greg Kleven dies at 66

Greg Kleven, an oft-decorated sports reporter who spent more than four decades chronicling local sports in the Twin Cities, has died.

Kleven, 66, died April 23 following an illness. He had retired less than a year ago, logging more than 43 years working for several suburban newspapers that have been under the Sun Newspapers banner.

The St. Louis Park graduate chronicled sports at his alma mater, yet the strongest ties of his professional career arguably came through his coverage of Bloomington, which was a beat he held throughout his career.

“Over the years Greg worked in many different Sun communities, but his base of operations was always Bloomington,” said longtime sports reporter John Sherman, whose career coincided with Kleven’s. “Among the towns he covered sports in were South St. Paul, West St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Wayzata, Eden Prairie, Richfield and St. Louis Park.” Mike Shaughnessy, who has covered sports for Sun Newspapers for nearly three decades, remembers how well connected Kleven was to the sports community. Whatever school districts Shaughnessy was covering, he was often asked if he knew Kleven.

Kleven covered many Bloomington students who made a name for themselves on the national stage. He chronicled the accomplishments of Minnesota Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek, who played baseball at Kennedy High School, as well as University of Minnesota basketball player Kevin Lynch, University of Minnesota hockey player Mike Crowley, and University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey player Tom Kurvers, all of whom went on to play professionally in the NBA and NHL following their days in Bloomington.

More recently, he covered current Minnesota Timberwolf center Cole Aldrich when he played basketball at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

In addition to covering local high schools, he did freelance work for the Associated Press early in his career, covering Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Gophers games, as well as the state high school wrestling tournament, Shaughnessy noted.

Kleven received many accolades for his sports reporting. In February, he received the Kwame McDonald Media Award during National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the Minnesota History Center.

Kleven’s career began in January 1973, the first year of Title IX sports opportunities for Minnesota high school girls. Kleven was never assigned to cover girls’ sports when he began working for Sun Newspapers, but he did, and he covered them all religiously throughout his career, Sherman recalled.

He was also honored by six amateur athletics halls of fame, including the Bloomington Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Sherman noted.

Further information about Kleven’s career will be included in next week’s Sun Current.