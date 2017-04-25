Augsburg Park Library remembers the Holocaust

Augsburg Park Library is marking Holocaust Remembrance Day this week with a series of memorial events in collaboration with the Richfield Human Rights Commission.

The library hosted a reading of “Hiding in the Open: A Holocaust Memoir,” on April 24. The reading included the book’s author, Sabina Zimering, who joined members of the Richfield Human Rights Commission as they took turns reading the book out loud in its entirety. People are invited to drop in to hear a portion of the reading or stay for the whole time.

Continuing the Holocaust remembrance, Augsburg Park Library will host a public forum 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, with scholars from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies on hand.

Augsburg Park Library is further remembering the Holocaust by displaying the art of Richfield resident Irene Colston, whose photo series, “The Other Voices of Auschwitz,” is on display all month. The series honors those who died at the concentration camp and gives voice to its many other victims.

Colston will be available during a reception 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to answer questions about her time photographing Auschwitz.

In the final event in Augsburg Park’s Holocaust remembrance series, author and survivor Fred Amram will talk about his book, “We’re in America Now” 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The book chronicles the time from Amram’s birth during the rise of Hitler in 1930s Germany, to he and his surviving family’s escape to Holland, and eventually America.

Augsburg Park Library is located at 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.

Info: bit.ly/augsburgremembrance