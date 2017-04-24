Richfield looks for lessons in Crossroads apartment sale

A year and a half after Richfield’s largest apartment complex changed ownership, city officials are still trying to learn from a transaction that improved a property but sent hundreds of families packing.

City Manager Steve Devich recently authored a memo outlining the circumstances surrounding Soderberg Apartment Specialists’ purchase of the Crossroads at Penn apartments. City leaders plan to use the document to guide future action in the event similar transactions occur.

Richfield City Council members discussed the memo during their regular April 11 meeting. Less than a week later, Richfield Schools Superintendent Steve Unowsky used a Richfield School Board meeting to pronounce concern over rumors that another large apartment complex in Richfield, Seasons Park, was the subject of an impending sale to Soderberg.

When Soderberg purchased Crossroads, located across Penn Avenue from the Best Buy corporate headquarters, the new owners changed a host of policies that meant many tenants would no longer be qualified to live there.

Rent increased as a wide-scale renovation got underway. The new owners no longer accepted Section 8 vouchers, and the tenant limit was set at two per unit.

Devich’s memo called the changes part of “a process that had very tangible impacts on the tenants and the community at large.”

While 267 families were expected to be displaced from the 698-unit complex due to the changes implemented in 2015 and 2016, according to then-mayor Debbie Goettel, the property value increased dramatically as $13 million in upgrades were completed.

The property was valued at $34,35 million in January 2015. As of January 2017, it was worth $61.19 million. That results in an expected $1.1 million in total tax contributions for 2017, compared to about $700,000 in 2015, according to the memo.

Meanwhile, police calls to the property fell dramatically, dropping from 273 in the six months before the purchase, to 45 in the ensuring six months, according to

Devich’s report.

A ‘blueprint for how we can do it better’

In the midst of the economic boost and public safety improvements, city leaders are still thinking about tenants who could be affected by similar transactions in the future.

Speaking during the April 11 Richfield City Council meeting, Mayor Pat Elliott called Devich’s report a “blueprint for how we can do it better, and better protect the citizens and get out in front of these things before future owners acquire property.”

City staff members have not identified any way the city could have prevented the displacement of tenants, according to the memo, but Elliott hopes the city might better accommodate affected tenants by getting an earlier heads-up on similar purchases in the future.

“It is likely that another large and highly affordable complex will be purchased in Richfield in the future in which the new owners will raise rents as a result of investing money into the complex,” Devich wrote.

At Seasons Park, affordable housing non-profit agency Aeon has been attempting to purchase and the property by issuing a counter-offer that would preserve the housing for low-income tenants, Regan Gonzalez told the Sun Current. She and Howard have signed a letter in support of Aeon’s attempts to acquire Seasons Park.

Any plans for accommodating residents facing displacement don’t necessarily have to involve writing new policy, according to Councilmember Michael Howard.

“It’s a communication issue. It’s not necessarily the city passing an ordinance,” Howard said.

The Concierge purchase might have provided lessons to inform a response plan.

As the changes at the complex were being instituted, housing advocacy groups sprung into action. Fifteen to 20 Concierge residents received tangible assistance from these groups, according to the memo. But their strategy might have been unrealistic, the report continues.

“A couple of advocacy groups were more focused on challenging the rent increases and displacement than they were on helping tenants find new housing,” Devich wrote.

“Ultimately these efforts may have been a disservice to several tenants who were pinning unrealistic hopes on staying in the complex and did not make appropriate efforts to find new housing.”

Thirty-five households were affected by the change in the Section 8 policy at Concierge. All but one moved away from the complex, according to the memo. Ten moved elsewhere in Richfield, the memo says.

Additionally, there were 93 clients who relied on the Group Residential Housing Program who presumably had to move, the report adds. Although the new ownership didn’t explicitly prohibit the program, rent increases priced those tenants out of their units, the memo states.

As a rule, families had to move out, too, due to the new two-tenant limit in a complex that was almost exclusively comprised of single-bedroom units.

Among those families were 134 children who attended the Richfield School District, according to Devich’s memo. It is not clear how many of them remained in the district, according to Devich’s report, but the district has cited the displacement at Concierge in explaining recent enrollment declines.

“As a liaison to the school district, I know this is an issue that is of interest to the superintendent and the school district as well,” Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “ … so I would definitely like to see them in the discussion when we start looking at this issue again.”

When that happens, the city of Richfield should be careful about how much influence it attempts to exert over new property owners, Elliott stressed.

“I’m just concerned that a heavy hand isn’t gonna get us anywhere, and it’s gonna hurt our citizens,” he said.

In the case of Concierge, the new owners are not the villains, as Elliott sees it.

“I don’t blame them,” he said. “It’s a private sale. That’s what happens. And they wanted to renovate and set up their own standards. That’s something that happens in private sales all the time.”

