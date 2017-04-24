Gun safety advocate to speak in Bloomington

The leader of an advocacy group that works to prevent gun violence will speak at this week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

The program begins 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

Nancy Nord Bence is the leader of Protect Minnesota, which touts a mission of promoting a culture of health and safety for all Minnesotans by preventing gun violence through effective laws, policies and community education. The statewide network of health professionals, educators, people of faith, municipal leaders, law enforcement personnel, veterans and gun owners collaborates to prevent the losses that gun violence brings to families and communities.

The partnership of 16 statewide groups works to prevent gun violence and stresses that it is not opposed to guns.

Info: [email protected]