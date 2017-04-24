Bloomington school district to host food drive next week

Bloomington Public Schools will host its ninth annual district-wide food drive next week to benefit Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People.

The food drive is April 24-28. All Bloomington public schools and early childhood centers, the district’s central departments and several business partners will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Contributions may be dropped off at each school’s main office throughout the week.

For each dollar donated, VEAP purchases up to $7 worth of food through its purchasing power with local food banks. Last year, food and cash donations totaled more than 67,000 pounds of food. The goal this year is 70,000 pounds.

Schools are invited to enlist business partners to aid in the collection effort. Collected donations from business partners are added to each school’s total.

VEAP serves low-income individuals and families in Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and south Minneapolis. The organization’s food pantry serves nearly 8,000 people each month, making it the largest food distribution center in Minnesota, according to Nathan Rust, VEAP’s food program manager.

The school board’s Student Advisory Council and Parent Teacher Student Association Council coordinate the annual event, which has collected more than 342,000 pounds of food since its inception.

Info: 952-681-6403