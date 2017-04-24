Affordable-housing non-profit to purchase Seasons Park apartments in Richfield

After city and school leaders voiced fears that Richfield residents might be displaced from another large apartment complex, a non-profit housing corporation has scooped up the property to preserve its affordability.

Last week, Richfield Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky announced that Seasons Park apartments, a 422-unit complex in southeastern Richfield, was the subject of rumors it was about to be purchased by Soderberg Apartment Specialists, the same developer that bought the Crossroads at Penn apartments in September 2015.

The subsequent policy changes, increase in rent and renovation of the 698-unit complex resulted in the mass displacement of tenants at the property, which was home to many low income residents.

There won’t be a repeat scenario at Seasons Park, also home to many low-income residents, because non-profit affordable housing corporation Aeon has signed a purchase agreement for the property instead of a private developer, Richfield City Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez announced on the Richfield Social Justice Facebook page April 23.

Aeon is an agency that works to preserve and manage affordable housing for low-income residents.

“This is a HUGE win and we have a lot more collective work ahead of us,” Regan Gonzalez wrote.

The Richfield City Council and Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority will address affordable housing and the happenings at Seasons Park during a study session set at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.