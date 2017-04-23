Letter: Editorial series on changes, challenges appreciated

To the editor:

The ECM Editorial Board deserves much appreciation for initiating a series on societal “changes and challenges” in our state (“Minnesota’s face is changing, we need to adjust,” March 30).

There are some surprising and informative statistics in the board’s editorial such as students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District speaking more than 100 languages. It is an example of how the world increasingly has been coming to us and how fortunate we are for the opportunity to learn from the cultural background of immigrants, and in the process help sustain their valuable heritage.

One undoubtedly inadvertent omission in the article was the Tibetan community, which is the second largest in the United States with roughly 3,000 Tibetans living in an unassuming and self-reliant manner primarily in the Twin Cities.

As a result of Chinese government forces ruthlessly invading and occupying their homeland in 1950, while gradually suppressing Tibetan Buddhism and destroying their culture, many Tibetans, peaceful and gentle by nature, were forced to flee. His holiness the Dalai Lama, currently one of the world’s foremost spiritual leaders (along with Pope Francis), must now live in exile in India, but is still gracing us Minnesotans with his presence from time to time.

Richard Laybourn

Bloomington