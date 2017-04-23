Drop off prescription drugs at Bloomington police station this weekend

The Bloomington Police Department will collect prescription drugs for disposal this week at the police station.

Old and unwanted prescription drugs may be dropped off in the lobby of the police station, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The collection is part of National Prescription Take Back Day, which many Minnesota law enforcement agencies will take part in.

It is recommended that old pills and liquids be disposed of through an organized collection rather than be flushed down a toilet or thrown in the garbage.

“It’s a safe, secure way to do it,” Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mark Stehlik said.

Besides secure disposal of prescription drugs, the collection protects the environment from potential environmental hazards of disposal through landfills and wastewater, he explained.

If disposal of drugs through an organized collection is not possible, it is recommended that medications be mixed with something unappealing, such as kitty litter or coffee grounds, and be sealed in a bag or disposable container before being thrown away.

Info: tr.im/takeback17