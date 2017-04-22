Longevity is a trademark for Hornet swim legend

Edina’s Downey has coached in 7 decades

There’s a picture of Art Downey on the wall at South View Junior High in Edina.

It is a recent picture, but it is eerily similar to a photo taken of the longtime Hornet boys swimming coach in 1972.

His hair might have more speckles of gray in the recent photo, but the black-rimmed glasses are the same, and his stopwatch is the same one he has used for many years. The times have changed, but Downey really hasn’t. Art Downey, the dean of Minnesota prep swimming coaches, is in his seventh decade and well on his way to an eighth. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

When he came to South View to coach the Edina High swimming team in the fall of 1956, Downey christened the new pool. It was a state-of-the-art, five-lane pool, one of the best in the state. Now that pool has been replaced by the glimmering Art Downey Aquatic Center, which is the best facility in the state, other than the University of Minnesota pool.

Downey has won 10 state championships with Edina, the most recent in 2010, but his legacy is much more than that. Since his debut in the late 1950s, he is one of the only men in state history to have coached in seven decades.

“In my case, the environment I coach in has a lot to do with my longevity,” Downey said in an interview last week. “Edina is a super place to teach and coach.”

Downey has always been able to connect with parents, so much so that they designed a Bobblehead in his likeness for his 60th anniversary of coaching during the 2016 season. Those Bobbleheads went fast, and now they’re collector’s items.

What does Downey have in common with the parents of his boys?

“We all want what’s best for the kids,” he said.

It is no more complicated than that for Downey, who recently completed his 61st season.

A comment that a teaching colleague shared with him years ago has stuck with Downey throughout his long run in Edina.

“The kids don’t change … the names change.”

That was the comment Downey remembers it.

He added this.

“The kids were great 60 years ago, and they’re great today.”

Downey has always been what the pros call “a players’ coach.”

“Early in my coaching career, I might have been more hard-nosed and less philosophical,” he said. “Years ago, I attended a swim coaches’ clinic, where Dave Roberts, the coach at New Trier, Illinois, was one of the speakers. He was a well established coach at the time, and he talked about how he wanted his swimmers to be gentlemen. That stuck with me, and I have emphasized it ever since.”

Seldom will any Edina athlete ever do anything to embarrass coach Downey, who is held in high esteem by all of his boys.

“When I first started in coaching, it wasn’t uncommon to see someone coach for 40 or 50 years,” said Downey. “But you don’t see it that much anymore. I never made a big deal out of it. Coaching a long time seems normal to me. It helps that I’m not coaching year-round.”

Downey figures he will coach a while longer. He’s sure he would miss it if he wasn’t around the pool during the winter.

“I have been able to evolve,” he said. “There haven’t been many dramatic changes in what we do here. There are always new ideas that make sense, and I try to incorporate those ideas in our program.”

Downey is grateful to the assistant coaches he has worked with over the years. Rick Jacobson was his diving coach for 39 years. The late Laszlo Szendrey was Downey’s assistant for 28 years before turning the position over to his son, Tony Szendrey, for the next seven years. Scott Johnson followed Tony and has been with Downey for the last 25 years.

“It’s a real plus when you have assistants who come back year after year,” said Downey.

But the biggest plus is the head man himself. He is already thinking about his 62nd season with the Hornet boys, but he doesn’t phrase it that way.

“The way I see it, I’ll be in my 12th year of the second 50 years,” he said.

