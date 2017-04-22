Fingerprints help identify Bloomington liquor store robbery suspects

Photos and fingerprints helped Bloomington investigators identify, and arrest, a suspect in connection with a Bloomington liquor store robbery that occurred last summer.

An 18-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested April 5, accused of participating in a robbery at Cheers Wine & Spirits, 9340 Ensign Ave., on July 8.

A man and woman entered the liquor store during that afternoon and appeared to be shopping for liquor. They brought two bottles of alcohol to the counter, but instead of handing over cash to pay for the items, the man handed a note to the clerk, which said, “Give me all the money or I’ll shoot.” The man had his hand in his waistband and the clerk handed over cash from the store’s register. The duo also left with the two bottles of alcohol, and appeared to leave in a gray SUV, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The man was described as white, in his late 20s, with a slender build, dark hair, facial stubble and tattoos on both arms. The woman was described as black, in her late 20s, heavyset with black hair. Surveillance video captured the incident, and an image of the perpetrators was circulated among area law enforcement agencies following the robbery, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reported that the perpetrators appeared to match a duo who committed a similar crime. In the Wright County incident, detectives obtained a fingerprint from the male, who was eventually identified as a 27-year-old man with no permanent address. Evidence collected in Bloomington did not include a fingerprint of the male, but a fingerprint of the female determined that she was the Minneapolis woman, Hartley explained.

The male suspect had already been arrested for an unrelated incident when the Minneapolis woman was arrested. During questioning, she said that she had been involved in the Bloomington robbery and claimed to know the man she was with only by his street name, Hartley noted.

The Minneapolis woman was not charged in custody, but the man, who was already being held on a felony charge in another case, has been charged with second-degree robbery for the Bloomington incident, Hartley said.

Hit-and-run

Few details have emerged regarding an investigation that began last week with the report of an unconscious man lying in the street and resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of 79-1/2 Street and Stevens Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. April 11. Officers found a 19-year-old Richfield man with significant injuries to his head and lower body. The injuries appeared to be from a motor vehicle, and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to Hartley.

Through the police department’s investigation, it was determined that the victim had a relationship to a person suspected of operating the vehicle that struck him, and that the two parties had planned prior to the incident to meet in the area, Hartley explained.

The investigation also linked the Coon Rapids man to the incident, and he was arrested at his residence shortly after midnight April 12. It was unclear if the man was the driver of the vehicle, and Hartley declined to explain how he was identified during the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony assault but had not been charged as of April 14, Hartley noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 952-563-4900.

Fleeing driver

A 22-year-old Bloomington man driving a vehicle with expired tabs gave up rather easily after attempting to flee a police officer.

The suspect was arrested during the morning of March 30, after a pursuit through the city. A patrol officer attempted to stop a 2003 Honda Accord near the intersection of Aldrich Avenue and 90th Street at approximately 5 a.m., but the driver refused to pull over, Hartley said.

The officer followed the vehicle to the 8700 block of Thomas Avenue, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a garage. The vehicle was registered to a 21-year-old woman who lived at the residence, Hartley noted.

The pursuing officer ordered the man to exit the garage, which he did. He was arrested without resistance, Hartley added.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle with expired tabs.

Stolen rental car

Two people were arrested after the 2016 Ford Focus they were driving was identified as stolen.

A patrol officer passed the vehicle as she was driving westbound on American Boulevard, near Chicago Avenue, at approximately 5 p.m. March 30. The patrol car’s license plate scanner identified the Ford Focus as a rental car that had been reported stolen. Upon verification that the car was reported stolen, the officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, according to Hartley.

A search of the vehicle and the occupants turned up suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, Hartley said.

The driver, a 43-year-old Plymouth man, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. His passenger, a 26-year-old Mounds View woman, was also arrested. She was booked on suspicion of riding in a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle had been rented on Jan. 25 for one day, Hartley noted.

Stolen Lexus

Three men were arrested at a Bloomington motel after they attempted to drive off in a stolen vehicle.

An officer patrolling the parking lot of Days Inn West, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 8 p.m. April 10 spotted a 2006 Lexus with no license plates. A check of the vehicle’s identification number determined it had been stolen in St. Paul from a 74-year-old woman, according to Hartley.

The officer began surveillance of the vehicle. Approximately one hour later, the trio made its way to the vehicle and attempted to leave the motel. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants, Hartley said.

Arrested were a 24-year-old St. Paul man, a 20-year-old St. Paul man and a 19-year-old St. Paul man. All three were booked on suspicion of auto theft.

The 20-year-old man was driving the vehicle and had a key to the ignition at the time of his arrest, Hartley noted.

Laptops recovered

A stolen laptop was recovered during an investigation of an unrelated incident.

A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested April 9 after he was found to be in possession of two laptops. The man had been living in a tent near the Minnesota River and was being questioned about a reported incident that was unfounded, according to Hartley.

The suspect had a backpack in his possession while being questioned. Inside the backpack were the laptops, one of which was identified as having been stolen from an apartment on the 6600 block of Auto Club Road. The second computer appeared to have been stolen from an office in the building, according to Hartley.

The apartment resident verified that his computer had been stolen, and his apartment door had been damaged, Hartley noted.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Purse robbery

A 28-year-old Minnetonka woman reported having her purse stolen at a Bloomington hotel.

The victim said she was standing near the elevators on the fourth floor of Crowne Plaza, 3401 American Blvd. E., at approximately 5:20 p.m. April 8 when a person grabbed her purse and fled down a stairway, according to Hartley.

The woman’s purse contained a small amount of cash, a Social Security card and credit cards, he added.

A perpetrator was unable to be located, he noted.