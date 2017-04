Students from all 10 school district elementary schools will participate in the annual Bloomington Elementary Schools Art Show.

The show is April 27 through May 28 and features an exhibition of student works. The art will be displayed in the Atrium Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Receptions are scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. May 1-2 in the gallery.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays.