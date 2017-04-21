Richfield’s Mullenbach earns state honor

While the Richfield boys basketball team finished one win shy of advancing to the state tournament, Richfield High School was able to earn a state accolade, as Richfield assistant boys basketball coach Matt Mullenbach was awarded as one of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s five 2016-17 Assistant Coach of the Year. Richfield assistant boys basketball coach Matt Mullenbach received one of the five Assistant Coach of the Year awards from the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association following the 2016-17 season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“I found out from [Richfield head boys basketball coach Omar McMillan] the week of the state tournament,” Mullenbach said. “I was waiting for the punch line, to be honest.”

Mullenbach, while he is happy to have received the award, said it won’t change the way he approaches the game as a coach.

“If a coach ever tells you they got into coaching to get awards, that’s a bad coach,” Mullenbach said. “I appreciate the consideration, I’m humbled by receiving it, but it doesn’t change what I do.

“It’s back to the grind, that’s what’s important to us.”

Mullenbach said that he hopes the award reflects well on the Richfield program as a whole, because he knows consideration for the award would not have been possible had it not been for the program’s student-athletes.

“I think the other coaches see what Richfield is doing and there must be a reason behind it,” Mullenbach said. “I’m not all that comfortable with the spotlight being shined on me, that’s not my nature, but if it shines on Richfield or the program, then so be it.

“This award is a testament to all the coaches who helped me get to this point. I didn’t earn this award, the people who helped me are the ones that earned it.”

Mullenbach has spent the last 16 years at Richfield, and, during that time, he says very little has changed.

“It is fun seeing how it goes, it’s all cyclical,” Mullenbach said. “Our demographics have changed, but kids are kids when it comes to the end of it.

“Sixteen years has flown by and it feels it was just a couple years ago that I was a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed kid from St. John’s except when I look in the mirror and see the lack of hair, then I know it has been 16 years.”

Mullenbach did not know what exactly to expect when he first accepted the position.

“When I interviewed I believe Richfield’s demographics were 75 percent white, 25 percent everything else, and obviously that has changed over the years,” Mullenbach said. “Coming from a private Catholic K-12 and then going to St. John’s for four years, coming to Richfield was 100 percent an eye-opener, it was diversity like I had never seen before.

“When I started that was a little unnerving, just not what I was used to, but that’s the part I find awesome, that these kids come from all these different backgrounds and they find a way to work together.”

Over his 16 years, including the last 13 with McMillan, Mullenbach has seen many talented student-athletes come and go, but the coaching duo of McMillan and Mullenbach has been one of the program’s few consistent factors.

“I’ve been with Omar for a long time,” Mullenbach said. “In terms of this award, the part that means the most to me is that I can be reasonably confident that it was Omar that nominated me for the award and I can be even more confident that it was Omar front and center fighting for me.

“The part that means the most to me here is that I know I have a brother fighting for me. That has put me in a position to be successful as well.”

Mullenbach believes the bond between him and McMillan has been vital in putting the team in the best position possible to succeed.

“It’s fun to have someone to bounce ideas off of, or to have someone you can vent to when you’re frustrated,” Mullenbach said. “It’s important to have that person that knows who you are as a person, and over these 13 years we have developed a bond, a trust.

“We get to the point during the season when we send texts back and forth and we’re finishing each other’s sentences. Our ideas mesh together and we both have the same goal for the program.”

Mullenbach and McMillan will get back to the drawing board this summer as the Spartans look to make their first state trip since 2006. Despite finishing one game shy of a state appearance this season, Mullenbach said the program expects to play better next season.

“We’re not satisfied,” Mullenbach said. “It’s addressing the culture, addressing the skill development and emphasizing the amount of time that needs to be put in not just during the season, but during the offseason.

“It’s having a plan to help get our athletes where they need to be.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.