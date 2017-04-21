Richfield author receives national honor for ‘Journey of a Dollar’

Doris Rubenstein is honored for her children’s book, “The Journey of a Dollar, in Portland April 7. (Submitted photo)

The woman once known as “The Giving Guru” drew upon that expertise on her way to an honor from the Independent Book Publishers Association this month.

Doris Rubenstein’s “The Journey of a Dollar” took the silver award in the Young Reader Nonfiction category of the trade group’s Benjamin Franklin Awards. She travelled to Portland to receive the award April 7.

Rubenstein’s book tells the story of Elliot, a boy who earns a dollar for a school project to help children in Ecuador, and learns how his donation reaches its destination.

“It was really an obsession. It was something I had to do,” said Rubenstein, a semi-retired freelance writer who also sits on the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Having earned the “Giving Guru” monicker while specializing in writing about philanthropy for businesses, Rubenstein said inspiration struck for “The Journey of a Dollar” when her young god daughter asked about the nature of philanthropy. The god daughter “was concerned that her dollar might get lost,” Rubenstein explained. “And I thought somebody needs to explain this process to the kids.” Doris Rubenstein’s children’s book, “The Journey of a Dollar”, explains philanthropy to young readers.

It was her fourth book, but her first children’s book. The resulting book was selected for the honor out of 100 works that were entered in the contest’s Young Reader Nonfiction category.

Although the field was expansive, the honor didn’t completely take Rubenstein by surprise.

“In some ways I was shocked because the competition was really substantial,” she said. But at the same time, “it’s a fantastic book.”

She got help from Howard Fridson, who illustrated the book.

“I knew this was a quality, quality publication,” Rubenstein said.

Although she’s supposed to be partly retired, “The Journey of a Dollar” has kept her busy since the book was published last year. Rubenstein has been traveling the state doing book signings and reading to young school children, an itinerary that included a recent visit to Augsburg Park Library in Richfield for a reading.

The book’s underwriter, Affinity Plus Credit Union, has contributed to her busy schedule.

“They are sending me all around the state to do book signings at their branches during April, which is financial literacy month,” Rubenstein said.

But she still considers herself retired, as she adheres to her own rules for retirement:

“Have fun. And if it ain’t fun, don’t do it.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.