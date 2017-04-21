McGrory leads All-Lake boys basketball squad

Edina’s 6-foot-3 senior guard Walt McGrory leads the All-Lake Conference boys basketball team for 2016-17.

McGrory, who averaged 26.3 points per game and passed the 2,000 career-point mark this winter, was strong in most statistical categories with 5.9 assists and 8 rebounds per game as a senior. Walt McGrory

“Walt is the school’s all-time leading scorer and a five-year varsity player,” said Edina’s Joe Burger, who coached McGrory the past four seasons.

Joining McGrory on the All-Lake Conference team is 6-foot Edina junior guard Anders Nelson, the team’s second-leading scorer this season.

The Hornets tied Eden Prairie for third place in the final Lake standings with a 3-5 conference mark. Wayzata and Hopkins shared the title with 6-2 records before Wayzata went on to take third place in the State Class 4A Tournament. During the Lake season, Edina was the only team to beat both Wayzata and Eden Prairie.

Hopkins and Wayzata each had four first-team All-Lake selections. Eden Prairie had three All-Lake picks and Minnetonka had two. The all-conference selections were made during the postseason Lake coaches’ meeting and released by Hopkins associate athletic director Joe Perkl.

All-Lake Team

Wayzata: Senior guards Ryan Lindberg and Gavin Baumgartner, junior guard Drew Galinson and sophomore guard Jacob Beeninga.

Hopkins: Senior guards Ishmael El-Amin and Anthony Davis, senior forward Simon Wright and junior center Joe Hedstrom.

Edina: Senior guard Walt McGrory and junior guard Anders Nelson.

Eden Prairie: Senior guard Owen Chose, senior forward Will Pahl and freshman guard Drake Dobbs.

Minnetonka: Senior forward Burt Hedstrom and senior center Matt Haas.

Honorable Mention

Wayzata: Senior centers Mitchell Faust and Alex Jensen and senior guard Ben Grosse.

Hopkins: Sophomore forward Zeke Nnaji.

Edina: Senior center Derek Graf, senior forward Jimmy Connell and sophomore guard Jack Middleton.

Eden Prairie: Junior guard Kyler Kluge, junior forward Antonio Montero and freshman forward Austin Andrews.

Minnetonka: Senior guard Isaiah Carver-Bagley.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]