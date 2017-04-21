Dog rescue group to hold market in Bloomington

A Bloomington market featuring handmade items will raise money for No Dog Left Behind, an organization that rescues abused, neglected and abandoned dogs.

The market is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Bloomington Armory, 3800 W. 98th St.

More than 40 vendors will feature a variety of items, including hand-blown glass, homemade dog treats, stained glass art, soy candles, body care products and hand-painted feathers and saws. Food, coffee and other beverages will also be available during the market, and raffle prizes will be given away.

No Dog Left Behind, a nonprofit, has rescued more than 1,600 dogs since its founding in 2011.

Info: tr.im/ndlb