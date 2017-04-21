66th Street to be closed between Humboldt and Irving April 25-28

Through traffic on 66th Street is encouraged to follow the designated alternate route for the upcoming closure of the road between Humboldt and Irving Avenues. (Map courtesy Hennepin County)

66th Street will be closed between Humboldt and Irving Avenues beginning Tuesday, April 25, expected re-open at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, weather dependent.

Crews will be completing underground utility work while access to the road will be closed for bikes and motor vehicles. Flaggers will be on-site providing pedestrian access to the north side of the road during the closure.

There will be alternate access for local traffic, but all through traffic is encouraged to use the detour that includes Xerxes Avenue, Highway 62 and Lyndale Avenue.

Travelers can expect similar road closures in 1-2 block segments throughout the duration of the 66th Street reconstruction project.

For more information on the 66th Street reconstruction, visit www.hennepin.us/66street.