Sports shorts in Bloomington Week of April 20

Women’s tennis league

Bloomington Parks and Rec is accepting registration for the 2017 Bloomington Women’s Tennis League through May 15. The doubles ($42) and singles ($20) league plays June-August. Doubles play matches Wednesday and Thursday evenings on reserved courts at Valley View, singles can play anytime. A spring mixer is scheduled for May 20 from 9-noon at Valley View Park and no registration is needed. Register at bloomingtonmn.gov/adultsports or call Barb Shields (952)563-8877.

Creekside Senior Golf League

Creekside Senior Center sponsors a 16-week (Monday mornings) league at Hyland Greens Golf Course starting May 2. An info meeting is set for 10 a.m. April 25 in room 105 at Creekside. All skill levels are welcome. Contact Mary Nuetzman at (612)703-1014.

Kennedy youth football camp set

Bloomington Kennedy football will host its annual youth football camp (grades 3-8) at the high school turf field from 2-4 p.m. July 24-25. Cost is $20. The Kennedy coaching staff along with current and former players will run the non-contact camp where fundamentals and technique is the focus on all three phases of the game. Camps will get instruction related to the position they would like to work on as well as kicking, returning and long snapping. Campers will also work on fundamentals that will help keep them safe. Equipment to bring: athletic shoes or cleats, shorts and a t-shirt and a water bottle. Register online at the Kennedy football website (Google: Bloomington Kennedy football) or email coach Jon Anderson with questions at [email protected]

Kennedy girls lacrosse fundraisers

Kennedy girls lacrosse hosts three upcoming fundraisers. On April 19, Chipotle (10629 France Ave. So., Bloomington) will give 50 percent of sales from 5-9 p.m. Bring in the flyer or tell the cashier. A barbecue rib dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Evertt McClay VFW Post 1296 (311 W. 84th St, Bloomington). Full rack $13, half rack $8 with jo-jo potatoes and cole slaw. Droolin’ Moose chocolate will also be available. Tickets available from players or purchase at the door. On April 24, the program will host a fundraiser at Culver’s (7801 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington) from 4-8 p.m.

Fastpitch clinic set

Bloomington Fastpitch Association will host a clinic at Dred Scott and Kelly Fields, 10 a.m. to noon, June 12-14. Cost is $65 with varsity coaches Jim Hanson and Jim Leicht leading players grouped by 8-and-10-year-olds and 12U-and-up. Info: bloomingtonfastpitchmn.org.

Field Day at Hrbek Fields is April 22

Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association will host Field Day at Hrbek Fields to clean and prep Fields 5-8 for the summer season from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 22. BTBA families are required to help out and teams will be assigned to work as a group. The regular season begins April 24.

BTBA Cooperstown Pancake breakfast

Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association will host a pancake breakfast to help raise funds for the team that is traveling to Coopertown this summer. Parents will be flipping pancakes and players will serve up breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. April 22 at Famous Dave’s (5101 W. 98th St, Bloomington). Cost is $10 per plate with reservations recommended. Please email [email protected] for reservations. Tickets will be held at the door.

High School Volleyball camp July 10-12

Members of the St. Cloud State volleyball program will run a high school camp (grades 9-12) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (one hour break for lunch), July 10-12 at the Jefferson Activities Center. Registration is $125 and is due before June 15. Info: jeffersonvolleyball.org

Youth volleyball camp

Jefferson coach Crystal Dohlman is organizing a youth camp July 17-19 at the Jefferson Activities Center. Grades 2-5 will meet from 8-10 a.m. ($80 fee). Grades 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ($90 fee). Registration is open until June 15. Info: jeffersonvolleyball.org

BAA baseball/softball sign-ups set

There is still time to register to be part of the Bloomington Athletic Association this spring.

Late baseball and softball registration remains open at baaonline.org.

BAA track sign-up

Bloomington boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade can participate in two BAA Citywide track and field meets. No fee or preregistration required. Kennedy hosts its meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26. Jefferson hosts its meet from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Questions or volunteeer contact Betsy Longley or Jesse Longley at [email protected] or Paul Roach at [email protected]

Youth football camps

Jefferson’s Father/Son football camp is set for Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson practice fields. The camp is open to kids in grades 3-7 and fathers of alll ages. The camp is free and there is no registration.

Jefferson youth football camps

Jefferson head coach Tim Carlson along with current and former Jaguar football players will staff two camps this summer open to boys in grades 3-8.

A quarterback camp is June 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. and a summer camp July 25-27 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Registration for both camps is $75 or $25 for the QB camp and $60 for the summer camp.

Preregistration at baaonline.org or email Coach Carlson at [email protected] for more information.

BAA Golf signups set

Bloomington Athletic Association (BAA) offers golf for kids, 8-18-years-old with four, one hour lessons and nine rounds of golf. The last round is a season ending tournament with awards presented to every player with a family picnic to follow. Register online at baaonline.org or register in person at the Hyland Golf Course Clubhouse (102nd St. and Normandale Blvd.) from 5:30-7 p.m. April 5, 6 or 11.

Questions can be directed to Virg Senescall at [email protected] or 952-944-6780.

BYSC spring soccer sign-up

Bloomington Youth Soccer Club is now accepting registrations for its spring Recreational and Recreational Plus programs. Rec soccer meets each Saturday, April 29-June 24 at Kelly Playfields. Rec players Pre-K and K from 9-10 a.m. and first-third graders from 11 a.m. to noon. Rec Plus is open to first-third graders and meets Monday and Wednesday from 6-7:15 p.m. May 1-June 28. Info: bysc.org or call (952) 926-2844.

Legion baseball tryouts set

Tryouts for Junior and Senior American Legion, Gold and Blue will be at Red Haddox Field. Gold will host tryouts from 9 a.m. to noon, May 6 (if rain, tryouts will be at the same time May 7). Blue will host tryouts May 7 from 12:30-4 p.m.

If a second rainout date is needed, both Gold and Blue will tryout on May 14.

To pre-register for Bloomington Gold tryouts, contact Stephanie VanDerBeek at 952-888-6026 or [email protected] To pre-register for Bloomington Blue tryouts contact coach John Bannigan at 612-600-7588 or email [email protected]

For more information contact Ron Nenovich at 952-297-6705 or [email protected]

