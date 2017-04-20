Community & People

Signs of spring

easter eggs in Bloomington
The annual egg hunt in Bloomington brings hundreds of eager children to the Bloomington band shell each spring, and a rainy morning didn’t deter eager 2- and 3-year-olds from scampering across the band shell lawn April 15 to fetch candy-filled eggs.

 

easter egg hunt in Bloomington
Rinchen Gyatso, 2, of Bloomington grabs one of several eggs he collected at the hunt.

 

 

Southtown Easter bunny
Maverik Griffith, 1, of Bloomington warms up to the Easter bunny after a moment of uncertainty regarding the giant, furry animal he sat next to for photos at Southtown Shopping Center.

 

Easter Halloween face
Veda Velland, 3, of Lino Lakes put a Halloween twist upon her Easter face paint. Wearing a witch costume and Halloween socks, she opted for a witchy twist to bunny make-up at Southtown.

 

southtown animals
Southtown’s annual spring petting zoo brought many visitors to the shopping center’s parking lot April 15, featuring pony rides as well as goats, sheep and a llama to feed. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)