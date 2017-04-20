Community & People Signs of spring Published April 20, 2017 at 7:49 am By Mike Hanks The annual egg hunt in Bloomington brings hundreds of eager children to the Bloomington band shell each spring, and a rainy morning didn’t deter eager 2- and 3-year-olds from scampering across the band shell lawn April 15 to fetch candy-filled eggs. Rinchen Gyatso, 2, of Bloomington grabs one of several eggs he collected at the hunt. Maverik Griffith, 1, of Bloomington warms up to the Easter bunny after a moment of uncertainty regarding the giant, furry animal he sat next to for photos at Southtown Shopping Center. Veda Velland, 3, of Lino Lakes put a Halloween twist upon her Easter face paint. Wearing a witch costume and Halloween socks, she opted for a witchy twist to bunny make-up at Southtown. Southtown’s annual spring petting zoo brought many visitors to the shopping center’s parking lot April 15, featuring pony rides as well as goats, sheep and a llama to feed. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)