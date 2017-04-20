Richfield Police Chief will speak at immigration forum Friday

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne will appear at a forum on immigration Friday. (Sun Current file photo)

Community members have the opportunity to speak with Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne during a community forum on immigration 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Richfield High School cafeteria, 7001 Harriet Ave.

People can ask questions and share their experiences during the event, which is free and open to all. Joining Henthorne to share information will be Kerry McGuire, a lawyer for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

The event is being organized by the Richfield Joint Community Police Partnership.