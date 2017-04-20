Public Notices – BRIARHILL APARTMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE

APRIL 27TH, 2017

Take notice as of April 27th, 2017 Briarhill Apartments, located at: 7025 Woodland Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346 will be accepting rental inquiries for 1 and 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT UNITS ONLY. Only households who meet the guidelines pursuant to the Section 8 Housing Assistance Subsidy Program based on eligibility, family composition, and income limits will be able to proceed with the application process.

1 Bedroom Occupancy Standards: 1 person minimum household size

2 person maximum household size

2 Bedroom Occupancy Standards: 2 person minimum household size

4 person maximum household size

Rental inquiry forms will be available at 7025 Woodland Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346 rental office between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 and Friday, April 28th, 2017. There will be no exceptions to these timeframes as we expect a significant number of households attending this intake event. On the day of the event, all households will receive a ticket number that will determine the order in which each household will be able to complete a rental inquiry form. Any household that is unable to fill out a rental inquiry on April 27th, 2017 must return the following day with their ticket number. All ticket numbers will be announced in consecutive order on both dates listed above. The cut-off time for all households to be waiting in line for a ticket number is 11:00 AM on April 27th, 2017 and April 28th, 2017. Management reserves the right to stop the line-up at 11:00 AM on both dates listed above. The waiting list will be closed on April 28th, 2017 at 5:00 PM.

Rental inquiries will be submitted on the above dates in the order that the inquiries are completed, signed and furnished to management. All households who complete a rental inquiry form must complete the form in the presence of management and provide photo identification at the time of the submission. All households must be eligible specifically for the 1 and 2 bedroom units.

Placement on the waitlist is not a guarantee that a household can occupy the premises in the future. Households will be informed when they are positioned within the waitlist to further the application process.

Management reserves the right to remove any person from the premises if such person is causing disturbances, threats or potential danger to others during the rental inquiry intakes.

Under Federal Law it is illegal to discriminate against any person or group of persons because of race, religion, creed, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status or other protected classes recognized by state or local laws. All persons will be treated fairly and equally without regard to race, color, religion, sex, familial status, handicap, national origin, or income source. If you need reasonable accommodations in understanding or completing this form, please let us know. TTY: 711 Persons with disabilities have the right to request reasonable accommodations to participate in the informal hearing process.

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

April 20, 2017

672186

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/04/672186-1.pdf