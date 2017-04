ORDINANCE NO. 2017-04

AN ORDINANCE CHANGING A STREET NAME

THE CITY COUNCIL OF EDINA ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. The street name W. Forty-Nine and One-Half Street between Halifax Avenue and France Avenue is changed to Market Street.

SECTION 2. This ordinance is effective immediately upon its passage and publication.

First Reading: April 4, 2017

Second Reading: Waived ATTEST:

Jane M. Timm,

Deputy City Clerk

James B. Hovland, Mayor

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

April 20, 2017

676923