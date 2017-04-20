Notice of Court Hearings – FAMILY COURT

FOR THE

STATE OF DELAWARE

NOTICE OF FAMILY COURT PROTECTION FROM ABUSE ACTION

To: James DeRouen, Sr.,

(Respondent)

Petitioner, Angelica DeRouen has filed a Petition for an Order of Protection From Abuse against you in the Family Court of the State of Delaware for New Castle County.

Case No. 17-06457

A court hearing has been scheduled for May 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

The Family Court is located at 500 North King Street, Wilmington Delaware 19801

If you fail to appear, the hearing may proceed without you.

If you wish to obtain the information on this filing prior to the hearing, please respond to the Family Court location noted above.

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

April 20, 2017

677041